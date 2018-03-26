Youngstown budget passes with no complaints

Related Coverage Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees discusses budget cuts amid reappointment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – In less than five minutes during a special meeting Monday night, Youngstown City Council unanimously passed the budget for 2018.

Youngstown is one step closer to eliminating its million-dollar deficit.

“It’ll keep us working. We’ll still be able to provide the service, we’ll still be able to pave roads, cut the grass,” Mayor Tito Brown said.

It’s been a pressing issue for weeks now. How could the city get out of the red while not making significant cuts to the police and fire departments or public works?

As part of the budget’s passage, there will be no layoffs. Brown called it a “great win” for the city, all thanks to a team effort.

“I like this team approach. I like the opportunity to sit down with every branch and every department so we work together and we’ll continue doing this throughout the year,” he said.

As the budget stands right now, the Youngstown Police and Fire departments will be able to maintain their staffs.

Fire Chief Barry Finley said the budget will actually give his department some money for community outreach, as well as offer more training for his crews. That’s a plan he’s had since becoming chief last month, though he still plans on implementing a fine for excessive calls come 2019.

As for the police department, it’s looking to cut back on overtime and make adjustments to the reimbursed overtime its officers receive. It will still be able to use the money it gets from speed cameras to pay for things like fleet replacement, violence prevention programs and garage supplies.

“The other thing is the new radio system provides a savings of about $350,000 annually,” Chief Robin Lees said. “We worked with finance and we think that the outcome will be favorable and like I said, the bottom line is we won’t have any layoffs and be able to maintain staffing.”

Brown echoes that point, especially when it comes to the future of downtown events in the city.

“By working through council and other departments to say, ‘You know what? Here’s what my sacrifice will be to make sure we have that.’ It’s an economic opportunity to make it a regional attraction for people to come to downtown Youngstown.”

Downtown entertainment is still getting funded. Instead of being cut by $45,000, it’s only being cut by $25,000.

The budget also gives council members $10,000 for their discretionary funds and $5,000 for travel expenses.