Austintown police: Suspect stabbed man in the back

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A suspect was arrested Monday after a stabbing in Austintown.

Police were called to apartments in the 1000 block of Compass West Drive at 5:55 p.m.

Officers found that a man had been stabbed four times in the back. The back of his shirt was covered with blood, according to a police report.

The victim told police that he was stabbed by a man he knows only as “Juan” who lives in an apartment nearby.

Witnesses said the stabbing happened after a fight over missing money.

The suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Jawuan Brown, was arrested after he returned to the apartment. He was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence.

He’s scheduled to appear in Austintown Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.