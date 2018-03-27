Bazetta Township considers speed cameras

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – There was a presentation Tuesday for Bazetta Township trustees and the public to learn more about speed cameras.

Trustees and representatives from Blue Line Solutions were at the Township Administration Building at 9 a.m. to discuss the cameras and how they would work in the township.

Township leaders have been considering the cameras for a few months.

One of the places they are looking to use the cameras is on Elm Road, near Walmart.

Two of those in attendance at the meeting spoke out against the speed cameras.

Bazetta Township Trustee Ted Webb said right now, they’re waiting to see what happens with proposed legislation in the state before they make a decision.

Recently, the Ohio House passed a bill that would without state funding from communities that use the speed the cameras. The proposed legislation would withhold the amount of money that a municipality earns on tickets issued with the speed cameras. The bill will now go before the Senate.

Webb said that would mean a loss of anywhere from $62,000 to $300,000 in annual funding for the township if they were to enact the cameras and should the law pass.

“We’re not going to jump into this until the lawmakers have a plan in place for this,” he said.