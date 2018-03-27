Bazetta Township considers speed cameras

Township leaders have been considering the cameras for a few months

WYTV Staff Published: Updated:

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – There was a presentation Tuesday for Bazetta Township trustees and the public to learn more about speed cameras.

Trustees and representatives from Blue Line Solutions were at the Township Administration Building at 9 a.m. to discuss the cameras and how they would work in the township.

Township leaders have been considering the cameras for a few months.

One of the places they are looking to use the cameras is on Elm Road, near Walmart.

Two of those in attendance at the meeting spoke out against the speed cameras.

Bazetta Township Trustee Ted Webb said right now, they’re waiting to see what happens with proposed legislation in the state before they make a decision.

Recently, the Ohio House passed a bill that would without state funding from communities that use the speed the cameras. The proposed legislation would withhold the amount of money that a municipality earns on tickets issued with the speed cameras. The bill will now go before the Senate.

Webb said that would mean a loss of anywhere from $62,000 to $300,000 in annual funding for the township if they were to enact the cameras and should the law pass.

“We’re not going to jump into this until the lawmakers have a plan in place for this,” he said.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s