Defendants in Youngstown home invasion case set for trial

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The five people accused of breaking into an elderly Youngstown man’s home and stealing his belongings are all set for trial next month.

Justin Pitts, Alyssa Dimuzio and her daughter Michelle, as well as Russell Wagoner and his son John, were all were in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday.

They’re accused of a home invasion on East Midlothian Boulevard in January. A victim was beaten and his pickup truck and a gun safe were stolen.

Police say the women had been living with the victim and arranged for the burglary just a day after being told to leave the man’s house.