Girard won’t be dismissing tickets issued during speed limit controversy



GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The city of Girard won’t be dismissing speed camera tickets issued from December 7 to January 7, according to Safety Service Director Jerry Lambert.

Lambert maintains that the city did nothing wrong when ticketing drivers on a stretch of Interstate 80.

A North Carolina man contacted the Ohio Department of Transportation after he received a speed ticket in the area on December 27. He says he wasn’t speeding, and an ODOT spokesperson said he may be right.

ODOT says construction in the area ended on December 7, and legally, traffic was supposed to resume its normal traffic pattern of 65 miles per hour. However, an ODOT transportation engineer said a 55-mph sign was left up by a contractor in the area until January 7, when it was replaced with a 65-mph sign.

Lambert said police were simply enforcing the 55-mph sign that was up. He said the decision not to dismiss traffic tickets comes after conferring with the city’s law director, Brian Kren.

Tuesday afternoon, Kren said he hasn’t given his official legal opinion to the city yet, although he did speak up at a city council meeting on Monday.

He said if the 55-mph sign is up in the area, officers are able to enforce that as the speed limit. He is gathering more information to determine if the 55-mph sign was the only sign up in the area at the time.

WYTV received a photo of the area on Interstate 80 taken in early February in which there were two speed limit signs posted. Those signs — 55 mph and 65 mph — were less than 50 yards apart from one another.

An ODOT spokesperson did confirm that ODOT never notified the city of the speed limit change but said they don’t have to inform police departments about construction zones like I-80.

According to ODOT’s Traffic Engineering Manual, a work zone speed zone is not enforceable “until all of the existing Speed Limit signs within 1 mile in advance of and inside the WZSZ are removed or covered, and the WZSZ Speed Limit signs are in place with the appropriate legends displayed.” The manual gives suggestions for speed sign placements as well as standards and practices for traffic control in Ohio.

Traffic Attorney James Denney was among those that say the city should refund the money for that period of time. He told WYTV last week that if drivers aren’t refunded, they could sue Girard in small claims court.

Lambert said he isn’t worried about any lawsuits. He maintains that the mistake was made by the Ohio Department of Transportation, not the city.

Jonathan Burg, the North Carolina man who was ticketed for traveling 69 mph in that area, said he is “incredibly disappointed” by Girard’s decision. He said he plans to contact Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine about the issue.

WKBN tried to reach Mayor Jim Melfi on Tuesday, but he wasn’t in his office or answering his phone, and his voicemail was full.