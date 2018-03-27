‘I don’t think Leo even saw it coming:’ Report details deadly shooting of Girard officer

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new report from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office confirms that Girard Officer Justin Leo was not wearing his bulletproof vest when he was shot in the chest and killed in the line of duty in October.

The report states that Leo and Officer Mathew Jamison responded to a home in the 400 block of Indiana Avenue in Girard around 10 p.m. on October 21.

The 911 caller said she left the house with her children because her boyfriend, Jason Marble, was upset and waving guns around. A friend called her after she left and said Marble was shooting guns off in the house.

Both officers walked up to the house. Jamison said Marble came to the front door and they started talking with him. They asked if they could come inside, but Marble said no.

The officers asked Marble for ID and he said he would give it to them, the report states. Leo, who was holding a flashlight, put the flashlight back in his belt and was reaching for a notepad. Jamison said that’s when Marble pulled out a gun and shot Leo point blank in the chest through the screen door.

READ: Full shooting report (Warning: Content may be disturbing to some)

“That face,” Jamison recalled to investigators later. “You train for something that’s evil, but no emotions. He just raised the gun…I don’t think Leo even saw it coming.”

Jamison shot back three times, hitting Marble, he told investigators. He then called for backup around 10:15 p.m., saying Leo was down.

Jamison said he saw Marble go down, but thought he heard a door shut and wasn’t sure if there was still a threat. He could see Marble lying dead inside the house.

Leo was still conscious at that time and able to tell Jamison that he wasn’t wearing his vest. Jamison stayed with him until the ambulance came.

According to the report, Leo’s gun was in his belt the whole time and had never been fired.

An autopsy showed that Leo was shot twice — once in the chest and once in the finger.

Marble’s autopsy revealed he was shot three times — in the arm, chest and upper chest/lower neck. He had a blood-alcohol content of .237 percent, over the legal limit of .08, according to the report. There were also high levels of fentanyl in his system, indicating that he had a high tolerance and likely history of opioid abuse, the coroner said.

Marble’s girlfriend told investigators later that he struggled with drug and alcohol addiction. She said he’d been clean for a while but started showing signs of heroin use again over the past two months.

That night, she said they were fighting because she thought he was buying drugs from someone and she confronted him about it. “He went ballistic,” she told investigators, and said he went to the bedroom and brought out a handgun and an AR-15.

Marble started waving them around in a threatening way, she said, so she left with her children.

She told police guns were a hobby of Marble’s and he was obsessed with cleaning them.