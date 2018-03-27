Judges sentence man for Bristolville murder, shank in jail cell

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man found guilty of killing 22-year-old Brandon Sample last year was sentenced on Tuesday.

Judge Andrew Logan sentenced Austin Burke to life with parole eligibility after 47 years. Judge Ronald Rice also sentenced Burke to another 11 years in prison for a shank that officers found inside of his jail cell.

Earlier this month, a jury found Burke guilty of all charges against him in the Bristolville murder.

Assistant Prosecutor Chris Becker said witnesses told investigators that Burke made Sample get on his knees when he shot him in the head. Police said they know that because Burke told his friends about it.

The family of Brandon Sample was in attendance Tuesday at Burke’s sentencing