YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The lawyer for a Boardman man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl says his client is “not guilty by reason of insanity.”

Brandon Domer, 19, was in court on Tuesday morning.

His attorney said the defendant was tested to see if he is mentally competent.

Police arrested Domer in January and charged him with sexually assaulting the victim who has special needs.

He is still in the Mahoning County Jail.