Nugget of Knowledge: Why toothpaste is minty!

Why is it that so much of a our toothpaste and mouthwash, just about all of our dental hygiene products come with a mint taste?

We need that minty freshness….really?

Why?

Mint flavoring goes back to one toothpaste in the early 1900’s…Pepsodent and an advertising man named Claude Hopkins.

Most people didn’t brush their teeth back then and Americans had a lot of tooth decay.

Hopkins started an ad campiagn for Pepsodent after the toothpaste inventor added a mint extract, basically menthol, to tingle the tongue and gums.

Hopkins jumped on that, saying it’s proof the toothpaste was working….and convinced people the tingling meant good dental hygiene.

People loved the mint and in a few years, 60 percent of all American homes had a tube of Pepsodent.

Naturally other toothpastes added mint and consumers came to prefer it…..to this date, nothing works like mint in convincing you you’re brushing, flossing, gargling right.

Hopkins later came up with ads for Schlitz beer, Ivory soap and Goodyear tires.

In his autobiography he devoted a chapter on how hard it was for him to spend all of the money he had earned.

