Rainfall to add up through the week–Here’s when to expect the heaviest, steadiest rain

*BREAKDOWN OF RAIN CHANCES*

This is going to be another stormy stretch of days with several storm systems slated to impact the Valley. Rain is likely for several days and there will also be a chance for some pockets of snow at times. The following is the probability of precipitation or, in simpler terms, percent chance of rain over the next seven days:

Tuesday night: 100% Chance Rain

Wednesday: 90% Chance Rain in the morning, 40% Chance Rain in the afternoon

Wednesday night: 30% Chance Rain early, 70% Chance Rain toward daybreak

Thursday: 100% Chance Rain

Friday: 60% Chance for Mix of Rain & Snow

Saturday: 20% Chance Rain early, then 60% Chance Rain in the afternoon and evening

Sunday: 30% Chance for Mix of Rain & Snow in the morning

Monday: 20% Chance for a Rain or Snow Shower

Tuesday: 40% Chance Rain

*WHEN WILL THE STEADIEST RAIN IMPACT THE AREA?*

Not all of those time-frames will be complete washouts, but there will be a few windows where the rain is likely to be heavier and steadier.

This Evening–Tonight into Wednesday morning is one of those periods where the rain will be fairly steady. The rain threat lingers in the morning Wednesday but showers won’t be as steady Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday–Another storm will move toward the Valley Thursday. Rain is likely to develop in the morning with steady rain likely through late-morning and the afternoon. Rain is likely to continue Thursday night, too. As temperatures drop overnight Thursday, some snowflakes may mix in with the rain.

Saturday Evening–Models are in better agreement tonight with a storm system slated to arrive this weekend. Saturday will likely start off dry but rain chances will increase through the afternoon. Scattered showers are expected Saturday evening with a chance for a mix of rain and snow overnight Saturday into early Easter Sunday.

*RAINFALL TOTALS*

Rainfall will add up through the week. By Friday morning, we are likely to see around 1″ to 1.5″ of new rainfall. By early next week, that number jumps to a total of around 2″. At this time, flooding does not appear likely. Though the ground is saturated and muddy, there will likely be enough time between bouts of rain for the ground to soak up some of the water.