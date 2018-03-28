Dog warden finishes rounding up rescues from Mineral Ridge house

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County Dog Warden Gwen Logan said she thinks the owner of 50 dogs and two birds meant well but just got overwhelmed. That’s why the animals were seized.

Logan’s team spent the last 24 hours removing animals from the home in Mineral Ridge.

Logan said not only did the owners comply with the seizure, they helped humane workers remove the dogs from the house.

Police asked the dog warden to take the dogs from the property along Depot Street Tuesday night. Wednesday morning, workers were back at the house to finish the job.

The dogs are not in great shape, and many have not been socialized.

“It’s up there. It’s one of the more extreme cases,” Logan said. “They have a lot of fleas, lots of matting, dirt in their coats.”

Neighbors said the man who owns the animals couldn’t be nicer. They don’t want to see him get in trouble and think the dogs just became too much for him. They said they could smell the stench of the animals wafting from across the yard.

“They start out with a big heart and then it just gets ahead of them,” Logan said. “The gentleman is elderly, he’s a veteran, and it just got away from them.”

No word yet on whether charges will be filed.

Animal Charity is taking 10 of the dogs. A rescue called Marylin’s Voice, which specializes in small dog rescue, will be taking some dogs as well.

All of the pregnant dogs will be going to Save-a-Mom Rescue, and the birds were taken by Birds in Flight Rescue.