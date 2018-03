(WYTV) – A big announcement from FirstEnergy late today, according to Fox8 News, they are closing all of their nuclear power plants.

FirstEnergy operates two plants in Ohio as well as the Beaver Valley Power Station in Shippingport.

It will take about two years to deactivate the plants, but they will continue normal operations until then.

About 2,300 workers could lose their jobs.

FirstEnergy says the plants are no longer profitable because of the low prices of natural gas.