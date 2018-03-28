Hometown Hero: Wellsville senior organizes supply closet for those in need

Ryan Miller came up with the idea for the "Tiger Closet" as a way for students to get hygiene and school supplies

This week's Hometown Hero is a Wellsville senior who's tried to make life a bit easier for students who may be struggling.

Tucked inside one of the closets in the halls of Wellsville High School are shelves filled with hygiene and school supplies.

“After seeing who suffered from living in such a poverty-stricken district, I started to see what resources they had available. There were different resources to get food and stuff but they really had nothing to supply them with hygiene supplies,” said Hometown Hero Ryan Miller.

So, Miller came up with the “Tiger Closet” as a way for students to anonymously get what they need, free of charge.

“All they have to do is go ask our secretary for the key to the closet and then they get to go in here themselves and just pick out whatever they want without filling out any forms or anything,” he said.

Miller says anyone can take advantage of it, struggling or not. The items are all donated by local businesses and organizations.

“From the amount of stuff that’s in here, it’s usually hard to tell when stuff is taken, which has always been a big hope for this,” he said.

In the fall, Miller plans on going to Ohio State University to major in business management. His goal is to work with non-profit organizations to give back even more to his community.

“I think the most rewarding thing was to help my school district all the way through, but I’m still in shock that I won anything!” Miller said.

