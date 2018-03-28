Mark Thomas Ford donates 2nd police cruiser to Bazetta Twp.

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Bazetta Township Police Department has added a brand new cruiser to its fleet, all thanks to a big donation from a local business.

Tom Levak, president at Mark Thomas Ford, donated a 2018 Ford Police Interceptor to the township.

Police Chief Michael Hovis wrote a grant to have it outfitted, which allowed the department to put it on the road for only a couple thousand dollars.

A fully equipped cruiser like this one costs on average $38,000.

Hovis says the cruiser donation is huge because otherwise, the department wouldn’t have been able to get it.

“With all the current state cuts that have gone on, it’s been really detrimental. Really boosted the morale of the guys in the department. It’s worked out really good,” Hovis said.

This is the second cruiser Mark Thomas Ford has donated to the department. The first was donated in 2015.