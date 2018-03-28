Morning Rain Wednesday; All Day Rain Thursday

THIS MORNING

Rain chances continue for the morning. Temperatures range from 40 in Mesopotamia to 50 in Columbiana.

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Rain showers will be few and far between for the morning and especially this afternoon as drier air works in from the North.

Temperatures in the mid 50’s.

SOAKER FOR THURSDAY

This same front will lift back through the area tomorrow, bringing rain by Daybreak. Expect a washout,

with up to 3/4″ of rain or more.

COLDER FOR FRIDAY

Chance for a rain or snow mix on Friday, highs in the lower 40’s.

WEEKEND FORECAST

Some sunshine for Saturday morning, but a fast moving storm system will bring in afternoon and evening rain. Rain will mix in with snow into Easter morning. Snow or rain mix possible for Easter morning. Chilly, with a high only around 40°

