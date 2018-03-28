Nugget of Knowledge: Ham..it’s for Easter!

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Why toothpaste is minty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Why is ham a favorite dish at Easter?

Because it’s time for ham.

Like fruits and vegetables, different meats also had seasons before refrigeration.

It made sense to slaughter pigs and cows in the fall.

It does take time to butcher an animal as large as a hog or steer and the cold temperatures of the coming winter months helped keep the meat from going bad before it could be properly prepared.

And then, there’s taste.

Farmers fed hogs apples and acorns, which were plentiful in the fall…and that feed would improve the flavor of the meat.

Butchered in the fall, most hams were prepared and allowed to properly cure over the winter to develop their flavor.

So when spring came and rest of the stored meat was gone, the ham would be ready.

We’ll also serve lamb at Easter, a tradition that goes back to the Jewish Passover feast and Christians speak of the lamb of God.

You can slaughter a lamb born close to spring within six to eight weeks of birth and have fresh meat as opposed to cured ham as an alternative.

