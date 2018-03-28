Soaking rain expected with thunderstorms possible

*PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT*

Areas of fog are likely to develop overnight through Thursday morning. Low visibility is possible and you may need to allow for extra time to reach your destinations overnight and early Thursday.

*SUMMARY*

A storm system arrives Thursday morning and will bring soaking rain to the Valley for the majority of the day. A bit of a washout is expected with a chance for some thunderstorms, too.

*STORM TIMING*

Morning- The rain will develop in the morning, with showers becoming increasingly likely between 6AM & 8AM. Rain will continue through the morning.

Afternoon- A brief break in the rain is possible for the early afternoon. This is when temperatures will be at their warmest. Upper 50s are expected with a chance for some spots to rise into the lower 60s.

Early Evening- Rain will pick back up between 3PM and 5PM. During this time, we will have the best chance at seeing some thunderstorms. Temperatures will also begin to drop quickly. Expect temperatures in the 40s by late evening.

Late Evening- Rain will be steady across the area as temperatures continue dropping. We fall to the lower 40s by 11PM and continue dropping overnight.

Overnight Through Friday Morning- Rain continues overnight but will become less steady by Friday morning. Temperatures will dive into the middle 30s. By Friday morning, snow will be able to mix with any lingering showers

*RAINFALL TOTALS*

New rainfall between 0.75″ to 1.25″ is likely by Friday morning. The heaviest of the rain will fall in the early evening Thursday with thunderstorms possible.

*FLOOD THREAT*

The threat for flooding is fairly low. That said, should any thunderstorms develop in the afternoon Thursday, those producing heavy rain could lead to localized flooding. Ponding on the roadways is a more likely threat into Thursday afternoon and evening.

Looking for the 7-day forecast? CLICK HERE

*LOOKING AHEAD TO EASTER WEEKEND*

The weekend will start off dry but a storm system will approach the area Saturday afternoon. This will bring more scattered rain to our area. Temperatures will turn even colder Saturday night, dropping into the middle to upper 20s by Sunday morning. The rain will mix over to some snow. Spotty snow showers or flurries are possible through the morning on Easter Sunday.