Texting feature helps locate Valley food banks for clients

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new texting feature is making it easier for those in need to find food pantries.

By texting HELP NETWORK to 898211, information will be provided that will let you know where a food pantry is distributing food in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

The pantries are listed within a 5 to 10-mile radius, depending on the zip code you enter.

Vince Brancaccio with Help Network said it’s important for people to know what’s out there for them. He said someone in North Lima may think the only place to get food is at a site such as St. Vincent De Paul in Youngstown, which isn’t the case at all.

“There are a lot of food pantries in different areas that people don’t know about,” Brancaccio said. “They don’t have to make the drive downtown.”

The texting feature was launched about four months ago and is free to use.

Brancaccio said the opioid epidemic has prompted more clients to use food banks and is one reason they launched the app.

“People who have an addiction may be using their money on other things and not necessarily things like food,” Brancaccio said.

The texting feature has the potential to be expanded to include service such as utility and housing assistance. Brancaccio said they are working to get that part of the feature up and running.

How to access the feature:

Type HELP NETWORK to 898211 A reply will be sent saying: Thank you for texting Help Network of NE Ohio. Help is here. Are you seeking assistance with 1) food pantry, 2) all other assistance. Text 1 or 2 now. Text the number 1. You will be prompted to enter a zip code. A list of food pantries will be sent to your mobile device.