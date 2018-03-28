Trumbull Co. MetroParks Board talks with public about possible $.5 million levy



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull and Columbiana are the only two counties in Northeast Ohio that don’t have park levies, but now, Trumbull County is thinking about changing that.

At a meeting Wednesday evening, some members of the Trumbull County MetroParks Board heard from the public about getting more of their tax dollars.

Ricky Johnson and Matthew Lennington, both of Cortland, spent part of their afternoon playing disc golf at Champion’s Clarence Darrow Park, part of the Trumbull County MetroParks system.

Johnson likes the idea of putting a levy on the ballot.

“It should definitely happen because this could possibly grow, get bigger,” he said.

“I totally agree with it. Should definitely do that,” Lennington said.

A short time later, at Kent State Trumbull, MetroParks officials explained how they operate on only $95,000 a year from the county commissioners.

“How many people have over an acre that they can maintain for, I don’t know, less than $1,000 a year? Nobody,” said Nicollete Darkangelo, a MetroParks board member.

Here’s what’s being considered. A half million dollar levy most likely on the May 2019 primary ballot.

It would cost $17.50 for every $100,000 in property valuation and would generate $1 million a year for the MetroParks — 10 times what is being spent now.

The extra money would create more trails and resurface the ones they already have. Trumbull County MetroParks is also responsible for nearly 15 miles of the Western Reserve Greenway Bike Path.

“We do have multiple areas on the bike trail that will need addressed sooner rather than later,” said Zachary Svette, the MetroParks operations manager.

Also, $10,000 is all the MetroParks has should something go wrong.

“If we have a bridge go out, peace out bridge, we’re done, because we do not have significant funding in order to repair, replace, on a grand scale,” Darkangelo said.

None of this is official yet. Both the MetroParks Board and Trumbull County Commissioners must approve putting a levy on the ballot first.