Warren police officer facing criminal charges

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren police officer is facing criminal charges after a man accused him of making threats.

Officer Timothy Parana is charged with menacing and criminal trespass.

His duties at the Warren Police Department have been restricted during an internal investigation. Internal Affairs is investigating to determine if any department policies or procedures were violated.

The charges against Parana stem from an investigation beginning on February 21.

A man on Oak Knoll Avenue NE told police that he was threatened by a man that he believed worked for the U.S. Marshals while he was taking the trash out. He said the officer, later identified as Parana, made threats to contact his probation officer and to assault him, according to a police report.

According to the report, officers spoke with the victim’s mother and a neighbor, who also reported hearing the confrontation.

A spokesperson of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said Parana used to work for the U.S. Marshals but said he has not worked there in more than 18 months.