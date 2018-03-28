Youngstown police say woman rammed SUV into man

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman was arrested after police say she rammed her SUV into a man because he was with someone else.

According to a police report, officers were called about 1:40 p.m. Monday to Saranac Avenue where they found a man who said that a woman, later identified as 32-year-old Ashley McCullough, hit him with her SUV.

The man said he had been receiving text messages from McCullough all day. He then heard a knock at his door and when he looked out the window, he saw McCullough inside a white SUV. When he came outside, McCullough began yelling at him and accelerated forward, hitting him in the legs, the report stated.

Police said they found skid marks on the driveway and small cuts on the victim’s leg.

Witnesses said they heard the arguing and then saw McCullough hit the victim and then drive away. They said she drove back down the street erratically, swerving toward the front yard.

Police said they saw McCullough drive by while yelling something. They pulled her over and placed under arrest.

McCullough was charged felonious assault and is also facing a drug possession charge after police say three Tramadol pills were found in her pocket as she was being processed at the jail. Officers also discovered she was driving with a suspended license.