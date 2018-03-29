Canned chicken sold at Sam’s Club recalled

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYTV) – The maker of canned chicken sold under the Member’s Mark brand name recalled over 96,000 pounds of the product because of contamination concerns.

Tony Downs Food Company said the canned chicken may contain extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic.

The canned chicken breast items were produced on Nov. 28 and Nov. 29, 2017 and were sold at Sam’s Clubs and other locations.

The following products are subject to recall [View Labels]:

12.5-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17333, case code 9816 and a use-by date of Nov. 29, 2020.

50-oz. cans in a case containing 6 cans of “Member’s Mark FOOD SERVICE PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17332, case code 9817 and a use-by date of Nov. 28, 2019.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-65” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the problem was discovered on March 27.

Those who purchased the items should throw them away or return them at the place of purchase.

Those with questions about the recall can contact Steve Suri, director of food safety, at (507) 642-3203 Ext 1302.