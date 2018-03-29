Federal authorities arrest man after child porn raid in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Federal authorities have arrested a man after a search of a home in the Brownlee Woods neighborhood on Wednesday.

Daniel Fleischer, 36, was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at 1665 Weston Avenue, according to the FBI.

According to an FBI spokesperson, Fleischer is charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Fleischer told police he viewed “hundreds of child pornography images” that depicted “young” boys and girls, according to court documents. Investigators said he viewed the images using a Kik account.

The FBI and BCI’s Crimes Against Children Unit seized storage devices from the home, where they say additional images were stored.