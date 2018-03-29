Highway Patrol: High schooler shot during road rage incident on I-680

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a high schooler was shot in the stomach during what investigators believe was a road rage incident.

She was taken to the hospital after being shot in the stomach. Troopers said her injury is serious, but not life-threatening.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday between Interstate 680 north and Interstate 80 west, just past the Route 11 overpass. The ramp to get onto 80 westbound from Interstate 680 was closed for almost three hours. It has since been reopened.

Investigators are at the scene, and a Black Ford Escape has crime scene tape around it.

The suspect, who is believed to be driving a dark blue 2003 to 2005 Chevy Trailblazer with window tint, is still at large. He is described as a black man in his 20s, wearing a beanie hat at the time.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information is asked to call Highway Patrol at 330-533-6866 or by dialing #677.

