Lanterman’s Mill to reopen for season on April 7

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Lanterman’s Mill at Mill Creek Park will reopen for the season on Saturday, April 7.

Through April, it will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Regular season hours will resume in May when Lanterman’s Mill will return to being open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. It will be closed on Mondays.

One of Mahoning County’s most historic landmarks, Lanterman’s Mill was built in 1845-46 by German Lanterman and Samuel Kimberly to grind corn, wheat and buckwheat. It was restored in 1982-85 through a gift from the Ward and Florence Beecher Foundations.