Mahoning County Coroner still trying to find a pathologist

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It has been nearly a year since Dr. Joseph Ohr died. He was Mahoning County’s deputy coroner and forensic pathologist.

Ohr was diagnosed with cancer and passed away in April of last year.

Although his successor still has not been found, one could be hired soon.

“I really expect to have somebody in place by July. We have two really good candidates at this point that have been in to interview,” said Dr. David Kennedy, Mahoning County coroner.

Since Ohr’s death, Kennedy has sent all 133 of autopsy cases in the county to Cuyahoga County at a cost of roughly $1,500 each. Beyond that, local police have missed Ohr’s help at crime and accident scenes.

“The expertise that he brought to the scenes, having that instantly instead of having to wait was tremendous for us,” said Capt. Brad Blackburn.

Kennedy hopes to keep the new pathologist’s salary in the same range he paid Doctor Ohr, but Mahoning County Commissioners say they are willing to be flexible.

“We even said to him if it is going to take more, it is important to us and our community to have that person here because we don’t want to see families inconvenienced,” said Anthony Traficanti, Mahoning County commissioner.

Kennedy is not certified to perform autopsies, but he was the first in the county’s history to bring in a forensic pathologist. His next hire will be the fourth since he took office.

“This is not a stepping stone kind of thing. Both applicants have seemed very interested in making this a career position,” Kennedy said.

Commissioners plan to sit down with Kennedy next week to get an update.