New Castle man faces federal drug and firearms charges

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – A man from New Castle is facing several federal charges after investigators say they found drugs and guns during a police raid.
According to federal prosecutors, 21-year-old Micahel Schmidt was arrested on October 12, 2017. Officers say they seized heroin and cocaine during the arrested and found a gun and ammunition.
Police also found about $35,000 in drugs and almost $10,000 in cash during a search of a home on Wallace Avenue.
Inside the home, investigators found:
- Approximately 327 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 58 grams of heroin containing fentanyl
- Loaded Taurus PT .380 semi-automatic handgun
- $9,717 cash
- Hydraulic pill press machine
- 6 cell phones
- Digital scale with white powder residue
Police said the total street value of all the drugs they found is around $35,000.