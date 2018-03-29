New Castle man faces federal drug and firearms charges

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – A man from New Castle is facing several federal charges after investigators say they found drugs and guns during a police raid.

According to federal prosecutors, 21-year-old Micahel Schmidt was arrested on October 12, 2017. Officers say they seized heroin and cocaine during the arrested and found a gun and ammunition.

Police also found about $35,000 in drugs and almost $10,000 in cash during a search of a home on Wallace Avenue.

Inside the home, investigators found:

Approximately 327 grams of cocaine

Approximately 58 grams of heroin containing fentanyl

Loaded Taurus PT .380 semi-automatic handgun

$9,717 cash

Hydraulic pill press machine

6 cell phones

Digital scale with white powder residue

Police said the total street value of all the drugs they found is around $35,000.