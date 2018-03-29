Nugget of Knowledge: Cutting down the basketball net

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

We see it at every college basketball tournament: the winning team cuts down the net.

How come?

You can thnak one college coach, according to USA Today:

North Carolina State coach Everett Case

Coach Case was so happy with the Wolfpack’s Southern Conference title win in 1947 that he decided to cut down the nets for souvenirs.

No one had a ladder handy so his players had to boost their coach onto their shoulders so he could snip away.

He popularized the net-cutting tradition but did Everett Case invent it?

Case may have brought the tradition from Indiana where he had been a high school coach before leaving for Raleigh to coach the Wolfpack.

So it may have started in Indiana as a high school tradition but coach Case made it popular.

