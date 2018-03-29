Plaza Donuts up for sale, owners ready to retire

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – One of the Youngstown area’s iconic eating establishments is up for sale because the owners say it’s time to retire.

The owners of Plaza Donuts — cousins Mikel and Howard Froomkin — are selling their three locations on Belmont Avenue in Liberty, Route 224 in Boardman and in the WRTA station downtown. They would not disclose the sale price.

Plaza Donuts recently celebrated its 55th anniversary and if the stores don’t sell, it will close.

“We have no family members that want to go into it, unfortunately, because my dad and uncle started it and now we just want to retire and relax,” Mikel said.

Plaza Donuts also has contracts with hospitals, convenience stores and truck stops. There’s a lottery license as well.

The Froomkins say they will train anyone interested in learning the coffee and donut business.