Power plant closing doesn’t shake business owner in Pa.

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – First Energy wants to work with lawmakers to see if there’s a way to keep its nuclear plants open. Right now, they plan to close them within three years.

Locally, that includes the Beaver Valley Power Station just over the border from East Liverpool.

Rob Meinert opened Industry Cafe two weeks ago with his wife Sarah. It’s a family bakery that roasts its coffee locally. It sits about three miles from the power plant.

Meinert used to work for First Energy and knows what goes on inside the Beaver Valley Power Station. He also knows it takes teamwork to produce the electricity that comes out of the nuclear reactors.

“I look at First Energy. They’ve written their story, but whoever comes in there can take that. It is a very large power plant, produces megawatts per unit. That a small feat to put on the grid,” Meinert said.

The plant in Shippingport will be taken out of service within three years, but Meinert knows that in the other direction an $8 billion cracker plant is being built. He believes many workers will migrate there and everything will be okay, including his new business.

“Take advantage of the fact that there is going to be lots of a money coming from the cracker plant potentially employees still at the plants ordering hundreds of sandwiches,” Meinert said. “Even if I can give positive reinforcement that the community is not going away.”

Meinert sees what is happening as a major opportunity. Between Midland and Beaver, the area can rewrite the story, and he is ready to be part of it.

“Einstein said E=MC2. M is mankind, C is communication. When you have two individuals communicating on the same level, you have exponential growth,” Meinert said.