Rain, rain, go away

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Showers persist through Friday evening when we see a clearing of rain and clouds for the night. Fog will be rather dense in areas Friday morning, reducing visibility to less than 1 mile for your morning commute.

Saturday is panning out to be a rather nice afternoon, sunshine for the morning with temperatures in the 50s. Saturday evening a few waves of showers move through as the tail end of a low pressure system passes to our north.

As temperatures fall, Easter Sunday is looking for a few snow flurries early in the day as temperatures sit below freezing. Midday highs on Easter will only reach near 40.

WORKWEEK ROLLERCOASTER

Monday – the day we’ve all been waiting for – we are clear on rain and snow for the day. It will be mild and even holds some sunshine, enjoy it because with the next front moving in Tuesday, we hike our temperatures to 60 but rain arrives midday. Temperatures through the week will fluctuate above and below the normal high of 51°.