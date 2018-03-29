Student Athlete: Cam Summers

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Cam Summers is one-of-a-kind talent for the Lisbon Blue Devils.

His mindset is all about mental and physical toughness, and Cam is one tough player on the football and baseball fields. He’s a versatile athlete, straight-A student and now, our 33 Student Athlete of the Week

“When I was younger I always told myself you have to be successful someway,” said Summers. “So you have to put a lot of hard work into that, and that’s how success comes to people…who work hard.”

Hours of hitting, catching, and throwing has turned Cam Summers into an All State baseball player at Lisbon. Last season, he hit .500 for the Blue Devils, helping them win their second straight Sectional title. This season, he’s already been named Pre-Season 1st Team All State.

“I really just stay focused,” said Summers. “I really don’t get nervous about anything. You have an approach when you go up to the plate. Mine is opposite field, drive back shoulder through the ball, and hit it hard, opposite field.”

Cam is a natural on the baseball diamond and just as good on the football field. The past two seasons, he’s racked up over 1,000 yards rushing, helping the Blue Devils make the playoffs the past three seasons.

“It’s the best feeling ever,” he said. “It takes a lot of work from all of us though. We have a great coaching staff and we have very talented kids on our team. The line has to do their job, I have to do my job, the quarterback has to do their job, receivers. all the guys have to come together.”

Cam also led the team in tackles the past two years and was named 1st Team All State at middle linebacker. Off the field, Cam ranks 5th in his class with a 4.06 GPA and serves as Senior Class President.

“If I don’t get an “A” on a test, I’m not very happy, or if I don’t beat somebody in a grade, I’m not very happy,” said Summers.

“I want to be at the top. I want to get a 100 [percent] on every test.”