Austintown teen says she’s lucky after suspected road-rage shooting

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A teenager shot in what looks like a case of road rage in Austintown is speaking out for the first time.

Kailie Weimer, 18, is now recovering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. Luckily, the bullet didn’t hit any major arteries or bones.

Weimer was driving on Interstate 680 with her 17-year-old friend in the passenger seat on Thursday afternoon. She said at that time, she noticed that another driver was following closely behind her.

“He was like, riding my tail-end, and I got over in the right lane to get away from him, and I sped up to get away, and I got back into the other lane and he followed me and kept riding my butt. It happened for at least a mile or two, and he was like, flipping me off,” Weimer recalls.

Weimer said as they reached the split near I-680 and Route 76, the driver got in the left lane next to her. She said the man then rolled down his window, but she looked away because she didn’t want to make eye contact with him.

“All of a sudden, I heard this loud bang and my leg was hurting, and it was so fast and crazy,” she said.

Weimer said she didn’t realize that she had been shot at first, but she pulled over. Her friend called 911 and Weimer called her mother.

Weimer said she doesn’t know the man or why he was following her.

“It was so crazy, like, I was driving normal,” she said.

The bullet went through the back of Weimer’s seat and into her thigh, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“They said I had a guardian angel, because the way I got shot, it should have hit something, and it didn’t hit anything,” Weimer said. “I’m so lucky.”

According to Highway Patrol troopers, Weimer’s passenger was able to get a good look at the other driver. He was described as a black man in his 20s, possibly wearing a beanie hat or having a shaved head. He was driving a dark blue 2003 to 2005 Chevy Trailblazer with a window tint. The vehicle was very clean and shiny.

That man hasn’t been found yet.

Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

“Fortunately, this ended in non-life threatening injuries. It could have certainly been tragic,” said Highway Patrol Lt. Jerad Sutton.

Weimer said the experience was “the craziest thing” that she and her friend have ever been through. She recommends that if someone starts following you on the road, to call 911 right away.

“Don’t let it get to the point where it happened with me because you don’t know if someone has a gun or if they are just going to try to flip you off,” she said. “Because there’s a lot of crazy people in this world.”

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information is asked to call Highway Patrol at 330-533-6866 or by dialing #677.