Early Snow or Rain Showers Friday

Ponding on roads after 24 hour rains added up to 1″ in spots.

THIS MORNING

Rain is mixing with snow showers early morning. A cold front is moving through at this time.

Roads are warm enough to stay wet. Breezy, with winds gusting to 20 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON

Colder today with a high only in the lower 40’s. Rain or snow threat drops off into late morning as the front shifts East of us.

WINDY SATURDAY

High pressure will build in tonight. This will clear the clouds and cool us off. Low in the mid to upper 20’s. Chilly Saturday morning, but sunny. Increasing clouds and warmer. High in the lower 50’s. Winds could gust up to 30mph.

Chance for a rain shower toward 7pm Saturday night.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Rain likely late evening with a change over to light snow. Overnight show could accumulate a half inch by Sunday morning.

EASTER OUTLOOK

Chilly for Easter 2018. Lingering flurries, early morning temperatures in the upper 20’s.

Mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High only in the upper 30’s.

