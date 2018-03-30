Local woman’s legacy to live on through YSU scholarship

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The legacy of a woman and her battle with cancer could live on for years thanks to a scholarship program established at Youngstown State University.

Missy Ginnetti passed away in 2016 after receiving a stem cell transplant in August of 2015 through the Be The Match network.

Ginnetti’s husband, Mahoning County’s Engineer Pat Ginnetti, started a scholarship in her memory. The first award will be handed out this year.

“That was very near and dear to us, and we tried to focus on some of the things that Missy enjoyed, that were important to her, and you know, continue her legacy,” he said.

The scholarship will provide a one-time award of $500 to an incoming freshman at YSU from Mahoning County.

Pat Ginnetti hopes to continue raising funds for the scholarship so that over time, the awards can be enlarged.