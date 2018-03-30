Multiple departments called to Campbell house fire

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Multiple fire departments were at the scene of a Campbell house fire on Friday morning.

Thick, black smoke could be seen coming from the house at 77 Morley Avenue when they arrived around 9 a.m.

The fire was under control by 10:15 a.m.

No one was inside at the time, but the home was completed destroyed.

Along with the Campbell Fire Department, Youngstown, Poland, Lowellville and Struthers fire departments also responded.

At this time, it is unknown what started the fire. Officials say the cause remains under investigation.