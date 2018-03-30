Nugget of Knowledge: Jelly beans

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Cutting down the basketball net

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

How do candy makers make jelly beans?

You heat liquid sugar to about 350 °F.

They you mix in starch and glucose…..blend it altogether then pour it into molds shaped like beans.

Let your jelly beans dry for a day so they get that yummy, chewy texture.

If you’re looking for a certain crazy flavor, you heat what you want to copy…a smelly sock, for example and find the chemicals in the heated gas the sock gives off….copying the chemicals is easy.

According to Candy Store dot com, the most popular flavor in America is….buttered popcorn, followed by black licorice, cinnamon, watermelon and cherry.

And how about those crazy flavors: you can buy and enjoy dead fish, spoiled milk, stinky socks, lawn clippings, the always popular rotten eggs, toothpaste, barf, canned dog food, draft beer, baby wipes, ear wax, bacon, pencil shavings and moldy cheese.

