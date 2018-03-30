Over 1,000 meals delivered during 19th Annual Community Easter Meal in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Bringing the Warren community together for Easter. Friday was the 19th Annual Community Easter Meal at the Warren Family Mission.

All afternoon people were invited to have an Easter meal. 20 bikes were raffled off and every kid was given an Easter basket, there were 450 baskets on hand.

Community groups and volunteers came together to make it happen, and of course there was one special guest, the Easter Bunny himself hopped on down his bunny trail.

Kids were able to get their baskets full of treats, meet Peter Cotton Tail, sit on his lap and take pictures.

“It builds that unity, and that support. We’re just happy and thankful that we can provide that meal, and provide a little bit of fun, and provide that memory. Because growing up, everybody has those memories,” said Dominic Mararri, director of public relations for the Warren Family Mission.

Volunteers also delivered meals to people who couldn’t make it. They delivered about 1,200 meals out to the community.