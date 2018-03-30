Passenger killed in Mercer County crash

SANDY CREEK TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – A passenger was killed in a crash in Mercer County on Friday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 26-year-old Codie King in a vehicle traveling west on Petersburg Road in Sandy Creek Township.

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle, striking a tree with the passenger side of the vehicle.

King died of his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not identified, was also injured and taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.