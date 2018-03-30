Peter Cottontail better bring his gloves!

THE BIG QUESTION – IS THE RAIN DONE?

Yes…for now. You’ll stay dry Friday night and a good part of Saturday. We’ll even see the sun again Saturday morning!

So, if you are looking to enjoy it, hop out of bed early because by late afternoon – the clouds roll right back in.

We’ll see raindrops once again Saturday night, which will then turn to a wintry mix as the cold air sets in from the front.

EASTER BREAKDOWN

It’s going to a chilly one. Bundle up, especially early in the morning. Sunday’s temperatures will start in the 20s and barely make it out of the 30s at the warmest point. Hunting some Easter eggs outside? The ground will be wet, from all of our rain we’ve had, so grab your rain boots and maybe some gloves – a few snow flurries will be flying early in the day.

TEMPERATURES WON’T STAY STEADY

Through the week, we’ll see highs in the 60s, and the highs in the 30s, all in just a 24 hour span. Be sure to stay updated with us on what to expect each day, as we ride through the roller coaster of temperatures this first week of April.