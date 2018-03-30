Two more suspects arrested in Youngstown murder investigation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two more suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in Youngstown,

U.S. marshals arrested Michael Sherman, 19, in Akron and Daniel Sullivan, 18, was arrested in Youngstown.

Both men are facing murder charges in the shooting death of 18-year-old Brandon Wareham.

A third suspect, Mark Winlock, 18, was recently indicted in the murder.

Wareham was found shot to death on Youngstown’s west side.

Police say Wareham went to a house on Rhoda Avenue to sell marijuana, and at some point, the sale turned deadly.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots coming from the house on Rhoda Avenue. When police arrived, Wareham was found dead inside of a car parked in the driveway.