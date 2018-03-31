Elderly Niles man reconnects with twin sister after 93 years

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A lot of people have used websites like Ancestry.com to figure out their family tree, but can you imagine using it and finding a long-lost family member who lives nearby?

At 93 years old, James Rogers found out something new about himself — he has a twin.

“I couldn’t believe it when my daughter came in the house and told me. I’m glad I was sitting down,” he said.

Rogers and his sister, Mary Stevenson, were born in 1924 in West Virginia to a white mother and black father.

Given the time era, and the family living in the south, their mother felt she couldn’t keep them, so she left them in a field.

“A train had derailed and from that train derailment the porter got off the train, inspected it and heard distant baby cries in the field next to the train,” said Maria Stevenson, Mary’s granddaughter.

“The porter on the train took the little girl because he couldn’t afford to take both and somehow my grandparents took my father and that was the separation of the twins,” said Deborah Bennett, Rogers’ daughter.

Mary always knew she had a twin and looked for him her entire life, but Rogers’ adoptive parents never told him.

It took 90 years, several generations of family members and a simple DNA test to find each other.

“He’s lost four sons so we kind of did Ancestry DNA for medical reasons,” Bennett said.

Unfortunately, Mary passed away last year before she could take the test.

“The Ancestry kit kind of sat in a corner collecting dust for a while until I convinced my mom to actually take it,” Maria said.

Rogers’ test showed he had a nearby blood-related cousin who he had never met — that cousin was the link for the Rogers and Stevenson families. She connected them via a phone call.

“I picked it up and it was just crying and screaming and I said, ‘Well, what’s going on?’ and she said, ‘We have been looking for your father for years,'” Bennett said.

“Had she had probably found it earlier we would have seen one another,” Rogers said.

This year, the family’s Easter celebration will grow, with Rogers’ side from Niles and Mary’s side from Cincinnati coming together for the first time.

“It’s just amazing what you can do nowadays,” Rogers said.