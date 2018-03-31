Gun training group in Trumbull Co. offers free CCW course to school workers

KINSMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – School districts around the area are discussing whether to arm teachers and staff members.

Saturday, a group of more than 20 people took the first step in earning their CCW (carrying a concealed weapon) permits after completing six hours in the classroom and two out at the range.

Integrated Defense Group lead instructor Mark Manning says some of them were teachers or other school staff members, who got to take the $65 course for free.

“With all the things that are going on, we’ve had a lot of teachers calling us about classes,” he said.

Manning says he is for arming teachers, but if a teacher plans to carry a gun inside a school, they need to take training beyond a CCW course.

“We just feel a good guy with a gun stopping a bad guy with a gun is really the only way,” he said.

Manning also says if they plan to be armed inside a school, monthly training is necessary.

The Columbiana School Board listened to what parents in the district had to say about employees carrying guns earlier this month. Some were against the idea and some were for it.

“I cannot understand how more guns in any situation causes less shooting,” said Brian Grant, of Columbiana.

Austintown Schools had a safety meeting in March, where parents brought up arming teachers.

Parents inquired about teachers and guns during Lordstown’s safety meeting in February, too.

Going forward, Manning says if he can generate enough interest, this won’t be the last time he offers a CCW course for free to school workers.