Ohio sets catch limits for Lake Erie walleye, yellow perch

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has set its Lake Erie catch limits for walleye this season.

The department says that from May 1 until March 1, 2019, the daily bag limit will be six walleye of at least 15 inches in length. The limit is four until April 30.

The yellow perch limit will remain at 30 with no size requirements.

ODNR says most walleye caught this year will come from 2014 and 2015 hatches. Walleye from the 2014 hatch are expected to be 16 to 24 inches in length. The 2014 hatch accounted for just over half of the 1.3 million walleye caught last year.

The agency says “excellent” yellow perch fishing is expected in the western basin, but will continue to be diminished in the central basin.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)