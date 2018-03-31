Trumbull Co. Pound volunteers Facebook page lists where animals found at Mineral Ridge home went

All of the dogs but three were taken to different rescue agencies

Published:


(WYTV) – The Volunteers of The Trumbull County Pound and Community Facebook page has an update on the situation in Mineral Ridge where over 50 dogs were removed from a house.

Marty, a rescue volunteer, listed on the page where the animals went.

 

Dogs:

Birds:

Marty says the pound has sponsors standing by that will make sure the dogs kept by owners get fixed.

The dog warden says she thinks the owner meant well but got overwhelmed.

