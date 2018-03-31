Video: More snow expected for the Valley

*SUMMARY*

Sunday will be a cooler day for the area. Some flurries are possible in the morning but the better chance for snow comes Sunday night. A storm system will graze the area from the south. Snow showers are expected Sunday night into early Monday morning. The greatest likelihood of accumulation is from Youngstown south into Columbiana county. For a detailed breakdown of how much snow to expect, click “PLAY” on the video above.

*EASTER SUNDAY*

It will be about 10° cooler for Easter Sunday. Flurries are possible through the morning. Skies will gradually turn partly sunny through the morning and into the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

*SUNDAY NIGHT*

Clouds will increase through the evening Sunday. The chance for snow begins increasing between 11PM and 1AM. Snow will push into the region from the south. Scattered snow is expected between 1AM and 5AM. Snow pulls away from the area toward sunrise.

*ACCUMULATION OUTLOOK–Sunday night into Monday morning*

At Least: None (Much of northern Trumbull and Mercer county will see little to no snowfall)

Expected Range: Trace to 1″ (Greatest chances for accumulation are from Youngstown south)

Potential For: Up to 2″ of snow is possible south of Youngstown

*MORE SNOW POSSIBLE HEADING INTO NEXT WEEKEND*

Models are hinting at another push of colder air coming to the Valley next Friday into Saturday. Current data on both extended range models show the potential for snowfall with accumulation occurring somewhere between Friday evening and Saturday night. This is something our team will monitor. Check in with us on 33 WYTV News and here at WYTV.com through the week for updates.