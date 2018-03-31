Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey; $1 million winning ticket sold in Ohio

Two other people can also claim millionaire status now after two tickets, one of which was sold in Ohio, matched the five white balls

WCMH Staff and The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to over $450 million, just hours before the drawing, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — One lucky person is about to have a very happy Easter weekend after winning the Mega Millions Jackpot.

A press release from Mega Millions says the winning ticket for the $521 million jackpot was sold in New Jersey. The person who purchased the ticket has not been identified at this time. Mega Millions announced Friday night that the winning numbers are 11, 28, 31, 46, 59 and Mega Ball 1.

Two other people can also claim millionaire status now after two tickets, one sold in Ohio and the other in Texas, matched the five white balls to win $1 million apiece.

The jackpot was the fourth largest jackpot in the history of the game. The $521 million figure refers to the annuity option, in which payments are made over 29 years. The cash option would pay $317 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

