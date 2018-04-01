From snow to T-storms, active weather week expected–Here’s what you need to know

*TOP 3 THINGS TO WATCH THIS WEEK*

1. Sunday Night into Early Monday

A storm system will graze the area from the south. Snow showers are expected into early Monday morning. The greatest likelihood of accumulation is from Youngstown south into Columbiana County.

Accumulation Outlook — Sunday night into Monday morning*

At Least: None (Much of northern Trumbull and Mercer counties will see little to no snowfall)

Expected Range: Trace to 1″ (Greatest chances for accumulation are from Youngstown south)

Potential For: Up to 2″ of snow is possible south of Youngstown

2. Tuesday T-storm Potential

A big warm-up is expected Tuesday with highs spiking into the 60s! The warm-front will also bring rain to the area. The risk for thunderstorms increases through the evening as a cold front moves toward the Valley. Some storms may be strong and capable of producing gusty wind Tuesday evening.

3. Watching Saturday for Accumulating Snow

Models are showing another push of colder air coming to the Valley Friday and the potential for a storm into Saturday. Highs Friday and Saturday are likely to be in the 30s, nearly 20° below normal. Some data suggests accumulating snow is possible with the storm pushing toward the Valley Saturday. This is something our team will be monitoring. Check in with us on 33 WYTV News and here at WYTV.com through the week for updates.

Click “PLAY” on the video above for a walk-through on what to expect over the next week.