HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians must now pay tax on online purchases.

The state requires that online businesses charge six percent sales tax.

Federal law does not require it, but that is currently being challenged in the Supreme Court.

If an online company does not collect the tax, the state will send customers an annual report that they will be required to pay.

The online sales tax could net the state an extra $50 million a year.