Sebring paramedic wins 2 World Cup medals in paraplegic bobsledding

SEBRING, Ohio (WYTV) – A paramedic for the Sebring Fire Department recently returned home from the 2018 IBSF (International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation) Para Sport World Championships in Norway — not as a spectator, but as an athlete.

A motorcycle accident in 2012 changed Barry Schroeder’s life forever.

He was riding along Route 5 in Cortland when a car crossed into his lane.

“I was basically left without a leg below the knee. It was amputated there on scene,” Schroeder said.

But, that injury hasn’t slowed him down one bit.

Seven months after the accident he returned to work, and three years later he began competing in paraplegic bobsledding.

“Everybody thought I was nuts. People still think I’m nuts, I mean, I am a little bit nuts. It was one of those things when was I going to have the opportunity to get in a bobsled,” he said. “I mean, how many people you know had the opportunity to get in a bobsled?”

Competing has been a struggle at times.

“Our very first race last year I finished dead last, and the second race I finished dead last,” he said.

But Schroeder quickly turned things around and won two Para Bobsleigh World Cup medals last year. Just last month, as a member of Team USA, he finished seventh at the IBSF Para Sport World Championships.

Plus, for the first time in his career, Schroeder will get a chance to qualify for the 2022 Paralympics.

“Even though I haven’t made it that far yet and nothing is guaranteed, I’m fortunate to have that opportunity in front of me to have a chance for that to happen, I mean, that’s pretty fortunate there in itself,” he said.

Para bobsledding has also given Schroeder the opportunity to do a lot of traveling. He says it’s opened his eyes to the world.

“I like to think I’ve grown as a person because of the bobsledding — see the different cultures, meeting different people across the world,” he said.

He now applies the lessons he’s learned on the track and with his injury in raising his three daughters.

“The sky is the limit with anything. Anything and everything. Anything you encounter in life is an obstacle or an opportunity, whatever you make of it,” Schroeder said.